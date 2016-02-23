Cell tower plan on the radar

Following a period of prolonged silence from Elite Towers, company representatives were expected to be on site Thursday, February 25, with Verizon officials, according to Fire Commissioner Andy Reeve.

Elite has been negotiating with the Shelter Island Fire Commissioners to build a cell tower at the Manhanset firehouse.

Before Elite starts the application process with the Town Board for a special permit, company representatives are working to ensure there are enough wireless companies interested in putting an antenna on the tower.

Elite will also be conducting tests to determine the appropriate height of the tower to provide improved service for wireless signals serving cellphone users who are losing coverage in areas of Hay Beach and the Rams.

Assuming Elite pushes forward with the application for a special permit, the Town Board would schedule a public hearing. Once the application process begins, there’s a six-month period for the Town Board to act. Last year the Town Board lined up an independent consultant to examine the plans and offer advice on the viability of the tower.

Some Hay Beach residents have expressed opposition to the plan. But firefighters have complained of an inability to communicate with one another on emergency calls in the area.

Fire commissioners are hoping the tower gains approval because the district could place its own antenna on the site without cost, except for the equipment itself. The district would also receive an initial $100,000 payment and then a 50-50 split of revenues Elite receives from others placing antennae on the tower.