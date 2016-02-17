Bon Appétit features Vine Street Café

It may be best known for its delicious pastas and sauces, but it was Vine Street Cafe’s pastrami ribs, which the eatery began serving last fall, that got Bon Appétit magazine calling.

The food glossy features the Shelter Island restaurant’s rib recipe in its February 2016 issue.

“One of our customers actually wrote to Bon Appétit, suggesting they write an article about the pastrami ribs,” explained Vine Street Café chef and owner Terry Harwood. “Bon Appétit contacted me and I handed over the recipe. They really did their homework, testing the recipe, doing a lot of fact-checking and interviewing. I was honored and exhilarated that they dedicated an entire page.”

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