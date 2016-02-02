Boating navigation course set for March

The Peconic Bay Power Squadron will present a boating seminar in Riverhead on How to Use a Chart as part of its USPS University Seminar Series in March.

Attendees will learn about chart symbols, navigation aids, latitude, longitude and true north readings, all essential to boating safety. Even with GPS and electronic navigation, the chart displays what’s around in the water between the boater and his or her destination.

Symbols used by cartographers tell what lies below the surface of the water and water depths and provide information about visible landmarks and aids to help navigate.

The cost of the program is $15. The seminar is scheduled for Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at West Marine at 1089 Old Country Road in Riverhead. To register, call 725-3679 or visit the website at www.PBPS.us.