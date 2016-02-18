Adipietros to be honored by Breast Health Coalition

Mary Ellen and Dr. Frank Adipietro will be honored by The North Fork Breast Health Coalition with the Pink Pearl Community Service Award for their leadership in organizing the Shelter Island 5k Run/Walk to benefit a number of cancer-related charities. Ms. Adipietro founded the walk in 1999 and Dr. Adipietro has been the voice of the event, cheering on participants at the start line and calling out their finish times at the end.

The race has raised more than $300,000 through the years with money going to both the North Fork and South Fork Breast Health Coalitions and others, such as The Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels, also at Southampton Hospital.

The Adipietros will be honored at the Second Annual Pink Pearl Gala on Friday, March 4, at East Wind in Wading River.

Others to be honored are doctors of Eastern Long Island Hematology Oncology. Dr. Louis Avvento, Dr. Alexander Zuhoski and Dr. Deepali Sharma will receive the Pink Pearl Spirit Award.

The doctors are being honored for their comprehensive care of cancer patients throughout Suffolk County in community hospitals as well as in their 14 medical offices.

The gala is named for the late Pearl Philindas, a past president of the North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

Tickets for the gala are $95 per person and can be ordered by calling the coalition office at 208-8889 or emailing event chairwoman Melanie McEvoy at melanie@mcevoyandassociates.com of visiting the coalition website at northforkbreasthealth.org.

j.lane@sireporter.com