A concert to ‘warm the heart’ on a frigid day

The initial concert of the Shelter Island Friends of Music 2016 season on Sunday, February 14, was rewarding on many levels.

First, the audience braved near-zero-degree winter weather and completely filled the Presbyterian Church sanctuary. Second, the large crowd was treated to a performance of world-class standards by a renowned Russian musician. And third, the concert revealed the vast repertoire for the cello, both as a purely solo instrument and as one with piano accompaniment.

The noted cellist, Dmitry Kousov, began the concert with three movements from the Bach Suite No. 1. His serenely beautiful playing in the familiar opening “Prelude” contrasted with his joyous performance of the “Gigue.”

After Mr. Kousov introduced his wife and accompanist, Julia Fedoseeva, the couple launched into sensitive readings of the “Fantasiestücke” of Robert Schumann and the intriguing D Minor Sonata of Claude Debussy, which, with its remarkable percussive pizzicato movement, must have stunned the Parisian audience at its 1915 premiere. It is still a shocking moment for contemporary listeners.

Ms. Fedoseeva’s brilliant solo piano performances explored several Scriabin Preludes, which were clearly inspired by Tchaikovsky’s deeply romantic influence.

Rachmaninov’s songful “Vocalise,” Tchaikovsky’s “Pezzo capriccioso” and Rostropovich’s “Humoresque” blazingly ended the printed program. But a brief encore, Saint- Saëns’ “The Dying Swan,” reminded the audience that this beloved work can still warm the heart on a freezing winter afternoon.