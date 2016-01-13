Woman arrested for grand larceny

Shelter Island police made an arrest Tuesday in an “employer/employee relationship” with the victim being fleeced for $75,000 over a two-year period, according to Chief Jim Read.

Jeannie Camp Chanel, 68, of Miller Place was taken into custody on the Island about 2 p.m. Tuesday and charged with grand larceny in the 2nd degree and criminal impersonation in the 2nd degree, according to police.

Ms. Camp was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and released on cash bail of $20,000.

The crimes were committed by credit card transfers, with Ms. Camp impersonating the victim, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, Chief Read said. According to police, “it was decided that in furtherance and interest of this case, that we would release” a mugshot.