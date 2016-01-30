If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week’s mystery photo (see below) was no mystery to several people, and was also a testament to what Mashomack means to Islanders. Cindy Belt wrote: “I guess I’d be fired if I didn’t recognize The Nature Conservancy’s icon! It’s on the Mashomack Preserve sign, welcoming people to the entrance at the Visitor Center and trailhead on 114.”

Virginia Gerardi called on Friday and said she recognized the Mashomack sign. “I’m a sign maker so I notice signs.”

Councilman Jim Colligan, no stranger to Mashomack, also recognized the sign for his beloved Preserve.

Tom Speeches kept his record intact of being right on every “What is that?” contest he’s entered, writing that Mashomack is about “protecting nature. Preserving life.”

And Georgiana Ketcham said that “of course” it was the Mashomack sign.