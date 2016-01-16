What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Karen A. Brush had some fun with last week’s photo (see below) before answering correctly: “I’m guessing it’s not a giant bulb drill to help the Cub Scouts plant more daffodils on Prospect Hill. It’s a drill for boring a new water well.”

Capt. C. Stone said he wanted to put in a plug for his “favorite eatery,” writing that it was “the Gregor Well Drilling rig on the lawn at Maria’s Kitchen.” Close but no cold drink, Capt. Janet Zabel was the first to identify the drill and the location.

She stopped by the Reporter office on Friday and pointed across North Ferry Road to the Shelter Island Craft Brewery — “They’re drilling a new well over there for the brewery.”

Tom Speeches wrote that the mystery photo is “the well-digging truck … at the corner of Jaspa and 114.” Finally, Marijane Card had the right tool, but for the wrong purpose: “It is a post hole digger.”