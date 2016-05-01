Students ready to build your shed

If you’re a full-time Island resident or represent an organization in need of a shed on property here, students in Jack Reardon’s residential structures class are prepared to build it for you providing you pay for the materials. Any Islander interested must have use for an 8-foot by 12-foot garden shed and be willing to open an account at Riverhead Building Supply where materials will be purchased.

There’s no cost for labor, Mr. Reardon said.

The completed shed must be removed from the school parking lot on July 1.

Mr. Reardon can be reached by email at jack.reardon@shelterisland.k12.ny.us.

j.lane@sireporter.com