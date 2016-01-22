Storm warnings cancel some events; others still a go

As Shelter Island awaits snow expected to amount to 5 to 8 inches on Saturday, word of events cancelled and those still on have begun to be posted.Still on

The Catbird Band will still hold its program Friday night at the American Legion Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. It’s free, live music, including acoustic rock, traditional folk, classic rock and original tunes.

The bar will be open and food will be available.

Cancelled

Mashomack Preserve cancelled its Full Moon Walk on Saturday evening. No rescheduled date has been set.

Shelter Island Library cancelled its Scherenschnitte program of German folk art paper cutting with Rachel Foster for Friday because Ms. Foster would have to travel a distance.

The library also cancelled its Story Time program Saturday morning.

Library Director Terry Lucas is taking a “wait and see” attitude about opening the library Saturday and will inform the Reporter if the library is going to be closed.

Townsend Montant cancelled Saturday night’s free documentary “Happy Gram: The Movie” at Shelter Island School Auditorium Saturday.

The Perlman Music Program cancelled its weekend concerts on the Island.

“We look forward to returning to camp with the warmer weather for a spring concert weekend on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27,” a statement from a spokesperson said.

Peconic Landing’s job fair that had been set for Saturday has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you have an event that’s being cancelled this weekend, please call the Reporter and it will be posted on the website.

If no one is available to answer your call, leave a message on extension 18 or email your information to a.clancy@sireporter.com.

j.lane@sireporter.com