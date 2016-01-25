Stony Brook ends Shelter Island boys varsity’s 3-game winning streak

The Shelter Island School boys varsity basketball team traveled to Stony Brook on Friday evening, January 22 to match up against the Bears who were undefeated in League VIII play with a perfect 7-0 record.

The Indians played with hustle and heart against the powerhouse team, keeping the game close through three quarters. But the Islanders were ultimately defeated by a score of 65-52, ending their three-game winning streak.

Tristan Wissemann was the team’s high scorer with 20 points, with 14 in the first half, with the Islanders only trailing by one point, 27-26, at the intermission. The second quarter highlights were both teams playing hard on the defensive ends of the court and senior guard Jack Kimmelmann hitting two, important 3-point shots.

Stony Brook played several defenses throughout the game, including a “triangle and two,” especially designed to shut down Wissemann and Boeklen on the offensive end. Stony Brook also tried some full court pressure against the Indians, but for the most part that strategy was unsuccessful.

During the early part of the third quarter, the Islanders enjoyed a brief, 5-point lead. But Stony Brook’s Jyles Etienne scored four field goals from inside the paint.

Etienne was Stony Brook’s high scorer with 17 and also contributed with 14 rebounds. Four Stony Brook starters ended the game in double figures and shot an impressive 17 of 20 from the free throw line. Many of these free throws came at the end of the game because the Indians had to foul to stop the clock.

Boeklen scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and was a perfect 8 for 8 from the foul line. The Indians were impressive overall from the foul line, converting 15 of 17 attempts.

Although the Indians only committed 12 turnovers in the game, too many came at critical times in the final quarter as the game slipped away. The lesson to take is that if you plan on beating an undefeated team on their home court, it takes a total focus and energy level for a full 32 minutes, to be successful.

Teaching that lesson to the team is the responsibility of the coaching staff and it will be a strong point of emphasis in the upcoming games.