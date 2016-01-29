Sing along with ‘Singing in the Rain’

A hot and wild musical is just what we need to warm us on these cold winter days. We will show “Singing in the Rain” with Gene Kelly, Donald O’Conner and Debbie Reynolds on Wednesday, February 3 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center.

Although we are all familiar with the songs from this movie, have you looked at the social significance of the changes brought on by the “talkies” in the late 1920s? Today we are adjusting to the new social media. The young share their whole day, every day with their friends.

But back then, the turmoil brought on by sound in the movie industry was just as life-changing as the Internet.

In “Singing in the Rain,” released in 1952, Don Lockwood (Kelly) and Lina Lamont (played by Jean Hagan) have just finished their blockbuster silent movie, “The Dueling Cavalier,” when sound suddenly makes their epic obsolete.

The studio decides to make it into a musical called “The Singing Cavalier.” Don is happy until he hears Lina’s strident voice. A chorus girl is hired to dub Lina’s voice without her knowing, even though Lina has a big ego and an airtight contract.

Don falls in love with Kathy (Reynolds) and decides to expose the deception at the opening-night stage performance. Everyone has something to lose.

Come join Maggie and me for the tuneful ending — you are allowed to sing along. We have a well-heated room and soft, comfortable chairs. We serve free snacks with warm smiles. Just what we need on a cold day.

Running time: 1 hour, 43 minutes.