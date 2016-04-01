Shelter Island’s Tristan Wisseman breaks 1,000-point mark

A rare and momentous achievement in the sports history of Shelter Island played out on the East Rockaway High School basketball court Saturday.

Senior varsity player — and co-captain — Tristan Wisseman went into the game against the Rocks needing just 3 points to reach the 1,000 mark for his career.

In the visitor’s locker room before tip off, Coach Jay Card Jr. took time to praise Wisseman, mentioning his hard work and love of the game, but also acknowledged Wisseman’s teammates for their role in helping him achieve the milestone.

“This is not only a great personal achievement,” Coach Card said. “You all need to share in this moment. You all played a role in this journey.”

On hand to witness the rare accomplishment were family and friends along with School Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik, Director of Physical Education Todd Gulluscio and several former Island athletes.

From the first moments of the game, fans could see the Island’s star wanted to get the personal record broken early and focus the team’s attention on the game itself.

It didn’t take long; a baseline move for an easy layup and a big 3-pointer from the top of the circle, for a total 5 points, put Wisseman over the 1,000- point mark for his varsity career.

Wisseman scored 15 of the team’s 21 first quarter points, as the Indian’s jumped out to a 21-8 advantage and was the team’s high scorer, totaling 25 points for the game.

After the game — a 76-54 Island victory — Wisseman and the team thanked all the fans who traveled to East Rockaway for this special event.

As a coach, I can say that our team and community are more than proud of our co-captain’s accomplishments. Every day we appreciate his leadership, work ethic and example that he sets for his team, as well as for the younger players.

The Island’s boys and girls junior varsity teams are home this afternoon, hosting Pierson at 4 p.m.

The boys varsity is home tomorrow, Tuesday, at 5:45, going up against arch rival Bridgehampton.