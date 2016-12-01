Shelter Island School’s Nurse Mary is here to stay

Tears ran down Mary Kanarvogel’s cheeks Monday night as a member of the Board of Education spoke about her contribution to the Shelter Island School and the wider community.

The occasion was the granting of tenure to the school nurse who board member Kathleen Lynch called a “mother” to everyone.

“To recommend her for tenure is like recommending water be wet,” Ms. Lynch said about Ms. Kanarvogel, who students and faculty turn to for assistance with illness or injury, but just as often ask for her counsel with emotional problems.

“Our worth as a school increases every time you walk in the building,” Ms. Lynch told Ms. Kanarvogel.

The tenure vote was unanimous with her husband, Mark Kanarvogel, recusing himself.

Ms. Kanarvogel has been instrumental in securing free eye exams to students and glasses for those who need them.

When a student walks into her office complaining about a stomach ache, she’s quick to identify that sometimes the need is more emotional than physical,she has said. With some attention from “Nurse Mary,” the student is generally able to return to class after a few minutes of rest and some patient attention.

In 2012, Ms. Kanarvogel was one of two recipients of a nationwide scholarship award of $1,500 from the National Association of School Nurses. She was also one of two recipients statewide of a $1,000 award from the Charlotte Grace Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded by the New York State Association of School Nurses.