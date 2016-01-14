Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Prompted by a late night call about yelling in the street outside a Center residence, police arrested Abbie K., Annie K. and Jeremy Ross-Gates, 19-year-old triplets, of Shelter Island, on Thursday, January 7 at 10:35 p.m. Each was charged with one count of menancing in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor in which the victim is placed in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by the display of a dangerous instrument, according to Police Chief Jim Read. The three were arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court and released on $500 bail each. Orders of protection were issued relating to the incident, police reported.

ACCIDENT

William J. Boeklen, of Shelter Island, was driving on North Ferry Road near West Neck Road early Friday morning when his car slid on icy pavement, spun 180 degrees and struck the curb causing the driver’s side tires to dislodge from the wheel rims and deflate. Police estimated the damage as less than $1,000; the car was towed away.

Police directed traffic at the site of the accident, notified the three highway departments of icy roads and placed flares at a slippery stretch of South Ferry Road at Shady Lane.

OTHER REPORTS

A Center caller reported January 8 that his minor son had found two items of property belonging to others. Police were able to track down the owner of one item and placed the other, which had no owner information associated with it, in storage at police headquarters.

Police searched for but did not find an arcing wire reported by a Silver Beach resident on January 10.

A North Ferry captain reported to police January 10 that a white 22-foot sailboat, stuck for weeks on a beach near the Heights ferry slips, was set afloat by a storm surge and had passed nearby the docks. Police notified the Coast Guard, which sent a boat to investigate and broadcast a warning to mariners about the drifting vessel.

A caller reported an injured deer in a Hay Beach roadway on January 11. The deer, which apparently had been hit by a motor vehicle, was dead when police arrived.

Police opened an investigation January 11 prompted by a person who reported being the target of a financial crime. (See story, this page.)

ALARMS

A passerby notified police of an activated low temperature alarm January 6 at the Silver Beach residence under construction.

Police spoke with the contractor who agreed to have the alarm checked.

A carbon monoxide monitor went off at a Dering Harbor house January 7. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and Chief Greg Sulahian determined it was a false alarm caused inadvertently by a contractor working at the house.

Police investigated a burglary alarm at the Dering Harbor cottage on January 10, but found all doors and windows in the cottage and main house secure. High winds may have set off motion detectors and activated the alarm.

AIDED CASE

Police and a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team responded to call for medical assistance on January 10; no transport was required.