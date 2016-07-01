Shelter Island Police Blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

TICKETS

Miguel G. Santos Ebelio, 32, of Greenport, ticketed twice one December day for unlicensed operation, was stopped again on Bridge Street January 4 and ticketed for unauthorized display of fire department insignia on a private vehicle and unlicensed operation.

ALARMS

A duress alarm was activated December 31 at a West Neck home. The homeowner told police it was triggered in error. A burglary alarm at a Heights residence was tripped January 4. Police found the house secure and the caretaker confirmed there’d been no entry. When police responded later in the day to a second alarm at the house, the caretaker said the system had been reported to the security company. At another Heights residence that day, a homeowner accidentally set off a burglary alarm unaware the caretaker had changed the pass code, police said.

OTHER REPORTS

Midday New Year’s Eve, a caller complained of a trailer parked along a Center road. Police found it was parked legally at a construction site but marked it with a traffic cone to alert motorists.

In early afternoon December 31, a Dering Harbor resident reported an injured deer on the beach; police dispatched the deer and notified the Village Highway Department to remove it.

A short while later, a Center caller reported hunters who fled into a wooded area when approached. Police searched for them with negative results.

Hours later, a caller reported an injured deer in a Center road. Upon arrival, police found the deer dead and notified the Highway Department for removal.

The first 2016 police report was logged at 2:24 a.m. from a Menantic resident, worried about flickering light at a neighboring home. Police investigated and found the light came from outdoor hurricane lamps.

Police patrolling New Year’s Day spotted a door ajar at a Harbor View home under construction; no sign of criminal activity was found.

Later, problems with a fire and carbon monoxide monitoring system at a Ram Island house prompted the homeowner to seek assurance before occupying the house. The Shelter Island Fire Department checked CO levels in the home with negative results.

A Hay Beach caller January 2 found a driveway gate at her mother’s home damaged. A neighbor told her the damage was caused by a deer that had gotten stuck on the gate.

Also January 2, a Montclair resident reported a boat missing from a town landing. Police checked the impound lot but did not find the boat.

Later that day, a French bulldog brought to police headquarters by a passerby who found it on Route 114 was reunited with its owner.

Loud music was reported by a Cartwright caller around 7 p.m. January 2; police found no loud music.

Later, a Center caller complained of an ATV causing a disturbance. Police patrolled with negative results.

Around 10:30 p.m. a caller reported an injured deer in a Center roadway; police searched but did not find the deer.

An officer on patrol a short while later spotted three pickup trucks driving slowly in a wooded West Neck area known for deer activity. When the police vehicle approached, the trucks moved away, prompting the officer to report concern about possible hunting from vehicles.

A Center caller reported an 8-foot-wide, 2-foot-deep sink hole at a neighbor’s home on January 3.

Police staked off the hole and contacted the property owner, who notified a septic contractor for repair.

Later that day, a caller reported harassing phone calls from a blocked number. Police told the caller if the harassment continued, she could request police assistance in identifying the number. Police also investigated a possible social media scam January 3.

AIDED CASES

Three aided cases were transported by Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 30.