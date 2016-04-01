Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENT

Brian M. Sherman of Shelter Island reported that his car was struck by an unknown vehicle the evening of December 19 while parked in the driveway of his home, causing damage to the driver side rear quarter panel. Police estimated the damage was in excess of $1,000.

ALARMS

A power failure on December 22 apparently tripped a burglary alarm at a Hay Beach residence; police found no evidence of criminal activity.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm December 26 at the Ram’s Head Inn. Second Assistant Chief Stanley Beckwith determined that smoke had puffed back down a fireplace chimney and said the call was a false alarm.

At the Shelter Island Historical Society, two students working on a project accidentally tripped a burglary alarm on December 27.

Police responded to an early morning burglary alarm at a Ram Island residence December 28, but found the building was secure and left a message for the caretaker to have the alarm checked.

Later the same day, workers installing a generator at a building in the Heights, accidentally set off a fire alarm.

Also on December 28, the police and fire departments responded to a report of a smell of propane at a building in Mashomack Preserve. The Fire Department turned off the propane tank and police notified the Preserve director to have the furnace checked.

A burglary alarm went off late that night at a South Ferry Hills residence, where police found that wind had blown open doors on the second floor. Police secured the doors and notified the homeowner.

OTHER REPORTS

An anonymous caller reported gun shots in Hay Beach on December 23. Police found people shooting skeet on the first Ram Island causeway.

A report of a 911 hang-up call at a Menantic residence was investigated December 23. Police found that a worker’s cell phone had inadvertently dialed 911.

A caller reported a dead deer stuck in a driveway gate at a Center residence on Christmas Eve. Police notified the Highway Department for removal.

The same day, a Center resident reported a lost dog — a white and tan shih tzu.

Police followed up on a complaint December 24 from a Heights resident about an apparent phone scam from a caller making a claim about power grid defects. Police checked with PSEG, which found no such call had been made.

At the request of a Shorewood caller on December 26, police notified an individual to stay away from the caller’s residence or risk arrest.

In the Heights on December 28, police found a side door of a residence ajar, but discovered no sign of entry and secured the door.

In separate instances, police documented information, civil in nature, for the courts on December 24 and December 25.

AIDED CASES

Police assisted Emergency Medical Services Teams with an aided case on December 23 and two cases on 28.