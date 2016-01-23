Shelter Island Letter to the Editor

Grateful

To the Editor:

We wanted to thank everyone who helped after my accident on the ferry on December 6. To the Shelter Island ambulance volunteers, Debbie Brewer, Kevin Dunning, Mark Kanarvogel, Jessica Killoran, Phil Power, Jim Preston, Judy Sherman and Nicole Strauss, thank you for your quick and professional response on a wintry Sunday afternoon.

We appreciate the support and help of co-workers and bosses who have made immobility more bearable. Thank you to our friends who have helped us in so many ways to get our lives back to being as normal as possible and for us to enjoy the holiday season. Our greatest gift is living in this community.

We don’t have a lot of family nearby so the outpouring of love and affection has been incredible. Though we didn’t realize when we moved to the Island in 2005, this is why we are here.

People on this Island take care of their own. We are blessed to be here.

Peace and good wishes to all.

TOM, JO ANN AND QUINN HUNDGEN

Shelter Island