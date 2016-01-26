Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on January 11, 2016, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

A case against Luis Gomez, of Shetler Island, on charges of assault in the 2nd degree, menacing in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon, was transferred out of Justice Court. He was subsequently indicted by a Suffolk County Grand Jury.

Joseph D. Hyland, of Katonah, New York, was fined $50 plus a $63 stage surcharge for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 46 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Two cases against Christian E. Johnson, of Shelter Island, on multiple charges associated with driving while intoxicated and other motor vehicle violations, were transferred out of Justice Court. He was subsequently indicted by a Suffolk County Grand Jury.

Anthony M McAteer, of Shelter Island, was fined $200 plus $93 for driving without a license and $100 plus $63 for an equipment violation; a charge of unlicensed operation and a turn signal violation were covered under the deal.

Ariel Ramirez, of the Bronx, was fined $75 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a turn signal violation.

Fernando Reyes-Gonzales, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was fined $75 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a violation of miscellaneous rules.

As a result of a charge of driving while intoxicated, Joshua B. Weinstein, of New York City, was fined $500 plus $400, had his license revoked for six months and will be required to use an ignition interlock device, all requirements of a one-year conditional discharge. Charges of DWI first offense, a breath test violation and a lane violation, were covered under the deal.

Nine cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar – six at the rqeuest of defendants or their attorneys and one at the request of the court.

The following case was adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on January 11, 2016, as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Frank C. Devito, of Southampton, was fined $300 plus $93 for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.