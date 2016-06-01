The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on December 15, as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Pablo R. Alvisures of Greenport was fined $150 plus a state surcharge of $93 for unlicensed operation of a vehicle and $25 plus a $93 surcharge for violation of miscellaneous rules.

For DWI charges, Christopher J. McCabe of Milford, Connecticut, had his license revoked for six months, was fined $1,000 and a $400 surcharge, was assigned to a Drinking Driver Program, and will be required for one year to use an Ignition Interlock Device; all terms of a one-year conditional discharge. Charges of DWI first offense and violation of miscellaneous rules were covered under the decision.

Victor R. Tacuri of East Hampton, was fined $200 plus a $93 surcharge for a registration violation. A charge of unlicensed operation was covered under the plea deal.

David S. Currie, of Shelter Island, was fined $100 for parking without a permit and $50 for an expired inspection.

Theodore A. Smith of East Moriches, was fined $750 for violation of the local swimming pool code.

Theodore A. Smith of East Moriches, was fined $750 for constructing a swimming pool without a Town permit.

Four cases were adjourned at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one by mutual consent and one by the court.