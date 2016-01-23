Shelter Island Highway Department crews ready for deployment

Day broke on Shelter Island with fine snow at times blowing horizontally, driven by gusty winds.

Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said his crews were in a “wait-and-see” mode, standing by at the department barn, since at 8 a.m. the roads were still clear.

Mr. Card had been monitoring weather forecasts, which had changed “drastically from yesterday,” he said, from 8-to12 inches up to 20 inches of accumulated snow.

He noted that forecasts could change again, but his department was ready, and what was now predicted “is not something we haven’t seen before.”

Reports Mr. Card had seen indicated there could be snow accumulation of up to three inches an hour at the height of the storm today

The superintendent said that at the height of the storm, eight trucks would be on the roads along with one or two payloaders, or tractor-driven snowplows.

After predicting 10 to 18 inches of snow for Long Island yesterday — with lesser totals on the East End — the National Weather Service upped its forecast for Saturday’s snowfall to the 15 to 20-inch range, but “lesser amounts over the forks region of Long Island,” the NWS states. Our area is listed in the 12 to 18-inch range on an NWS map posted around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Predicted snowfall totals have risen north overnight as the storm has made its way up the coast.

Coastal flooding also remains a big concern, as a coastal flood warning is in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday.