Shelter Island cheer team kicks off new season

The 2016 Shelter Island Cheer Team made its debut at the girls basketball game on January 4.

Coached by Debra Sears and Elizabeth Eklund, the team is both spirited and precise. Their crisp movements and well-voiced cheers show the work that is done during practice, out of sight, often in hallways or classrooms due to the crunch on gym time during the winter.

There are eight girls on the squad. Seniors Emily Hyatt and Elizabeth Dunning are the captains. Zoey Bolton, Julia Labrozzi, Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie, Nichole Hand, Isabella Sherman and Sophia Strauss round out the team.

According to Co-Captain Hyatt, “We’ve made a ton of progress this year compared to last,” including “the full lift” that was showcased at the game.

Issie Sherman, whose petite frame, nerves of steel and good balance makes her a perfect “flyer,” is the girl who is hoisted on high. She is lifted overhead, above the supporting base of her teammates. They are charged with keeping her balanced and safe, continuing to cheer, and getting her down gracefully and unscathed, proving that cheerleading involves balance and strength training.

Over the past two years, the squad has completely revamped its cheers. While some crowd favorites remain, including the spirited “We Don’t Need No Music” call-and-response cheer used during the game, the updated chants add spirit to the gym’s atmosphere.

Cheerleaders are not only responsible for lively chants and choreographed floor routines, but also establish the home court advantage by decorating the gym with colorful posters and empowering slogans.

“The team is really close knit, so we have a lot of fun at practice while still getting the job done,” Hyatt said. The squad is looking forward to debuting two new dances this year, as well as perfecting a basket toss, where the flyer is thrown and caught as part of the cheer.

A highlight of the season will be showcasing a routine at “Cheer for a Cure,” a program that brings together cheer teams for a day of fun and competition, while raising money for epidermolysis bullosa research.

Come enjoy a basketball game and get a two-for-the-price-of-one experience. Raise your voices to cheer both for and with the Shelter Island teams.