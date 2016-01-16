Richard’s almanac: Dealing with winter’s SAD

I was speaking with Reporter Editor Ambrose Clancy the other day about a winter affliction that many of us should watch out for: SAD. That’s the acronym for Seasonal Affective Disorder. It becomes pretty common during the dark, cold and dreary months of January, February and March.

I decided to do some research and discovered that the Mayo Clinic defines SAD as “a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons, beginning and ending at the same time every year.”

For those who are affected by it, symptoms start in late fall and continue into the winter months. It has been reported that for some individuals, moodiness and depression at this time can be alleviated by light therapy and medication.

Experts agree that it should not be brushed off as “winter blues” or “cabin fever.” Those who feel that they are affected should take steps to keep their mood steady throughout the year, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.

Symptoms include irritability, low energy, problems getting along with others, weight gain, oversleeping and sensitivity to rejection.

As we move into winter here on the Island, with more darkness than daylight in our days, it’s of utmost importance to keep occupied and keep those lights on. There are also special lamps you can buy to help with the symptoms.

The causes of SAD are unknown but may be caused by the reduced levels of sunlight that we experience here in the Northeast and lower levels of serotonin and melatonin. A reduction in these chemicals produced by the body can change sleep patterns and moods. Those who are seriously impacted may experience suicidal thoughts, social withdrawal and substance abuse.

Many individuals escape to sunnier and warmer climes to avoid these negative influences.

Some people believe that increasing your dose of vitamin B12 may help. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it’s best to consult your physician.

Even though young and old alike can be affected by SAD, seniors may have extra risk factors that can make them more vulnerable.

If you have health issues, prescription medications you take may exacerbate SAD.

If you are retired, you may not be successful in filling up your unstructured time. Get out there, volunteer and share your expertise.

If you are living alone, make every effort to socialize and find opportunities to share meals with others. Take advantage of the Dinner Bell, offered on Mondays and Fridays at the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Or, if you’re housebound, Meals on Wheels will deliver food to your home.

Go out for morning coffee and a newspaper. Interact with others doing the same.

And think positively.

If you need help, just ask. This Island has an incredible network of individuals helping seniors, whatever their need.