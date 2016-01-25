Most wells show modest upward trend

Ten of the town’s 13 test wells are trending upward, most by modest amounts, according to the January 19 report furnished by Water Advisory Committee member Greg Toner. He’s handling the monthly reports provided by the United States Geological Survey for the next few months in the absence of Acting Chairman Ken Pysher, who is traveling.

Three test wells — Big Ram, Little Ram and Rocky Point Avenue at Belvedere — showed declines in well water levels from the December readings, Mr. Toner said.

Little Ram is at its historic low for January, down by 1.25 feet, Mr. Toner said. But the drop is “not out of character for this well,” he said.

The well had a run up of 2.16 feet over the four month period of September through December, he said. He also noted that Little Ram has a fairly short period of historical tracking, in use only since 2009, while most of the test wells have been tracked for many more years.

Big Ram was down by just over half a foot and tends to bounce up and down by that much on a regular basis, Mr. Toner said.

The drop at the Rocky Point-Belvedere well was tiny at 0.03 feet.

Mr. Toner predicted increases for most if not all wells resulting from snow melt when the February readings are tabulated.

j.lane@sireporter.com