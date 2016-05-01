Most well levels up, but Island needs more rain

Nine of the Island’s 13 test wells trended up in December while the other four were down from their December averages, according to Water Advisory Committee Acting Chairman Ken Pysher. The Shelter Island Heights test well was at its lowest level ever, recorded on December 17 at 5.12 feet, compared with the previous low of 7.43 feet recorded in 2005.

“Overall the trend is positive,” Mr. Pysher said. But with so many wells still below their December averages, there’s still a need for more precipitation, he added.

The other wells that were down were Manhanset, north of Cobbetts Lane; Route 114 at Manwaring Road; and Route 114 at Congdon Road. But those three were still above their lowest December readings.

Manhanset recorded its December reading at 2.23 in both December 2015 and December 1980. The Manwaring reading in December 2014 was at 3.5 as compared with its lowest in 1981 of 2.94. Congdon had a reading of 4 in both December 2015 and December 1980, the time of its recorded lowest.

The Water Advisory Committee will begin working this year with representatives of the United States Geological Survey to plan where and when readings will be taken to test water quality. Committee members will also be working with the USGS to determine which elements it wants tested.

Plans call for three years of water quality testing to establish standards from which to work in assessing the impact of any efforts made to improve water conditions.

j.lane@sireporter.com