Lizards and Marlon Brando

Cinema 114 is back for the new year. We will kick off the series on Wednesday, January 13 with a warm comedy starring Matthew Broderick and Marlon Brando called “The Freshman.”

This 1990 film tells the story of the education of Clark Kellogg (Matthew Broderick) as he begins his first year at New York University’s film school.

Before he even leaves Penn Station, he is ripped off by a con man and stripped of all his money and belongings. The first few days are a nightmare until he spots the con man, played by Bruno Kirby, and confronts him.

The thief claims he no longer has any of the loot, but he has an uncle who is looking for a person for a simple but well-paying job. He takes Clark to meet him.

Carmine Sabatini appears remarkably familiar and will brook no remarks about his looks. The part is played with tongue firmly in cheek by the remarkable Marlon Brando.

The job is simply to pick up a package at the airport and bring it to a restaurant in New Jersey. The package turns out to be a large lizard on a leash.

As the story unfolds, we meet Tina Sabatini, Carmine’s beautiful daughter, played by Penelope Ann Miller. She wants to help Clark overcome his fear of her father. She decides to marry him and begins to make plans before Clark has a chance to get to know her. Something strange and sinister is going on and Clark is totally confused.

“The Freshman” is a wild romp with many twists and turns that you won’t want to miss.

Join Maggie and me on Wednesday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. We offer a warm welcome.

This movie runs for 1 hour and 42 minutes. Inform your transportation people.