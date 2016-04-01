Living the dream? Island one of the most expensive places in U.S.

Shelter Island is in the top 500 — out of 29,500 — ZIP codes of the most expensive places to live in the United States.

Using California real estate research firm Altos Research, the annual Forbes magazine list of priciest American locales has the Island’s Center Post office ZIP of 11964 at number 334, with a median house price of $1,216,346.

Topping the Forbes list is San Francisco Bay Area suburb, Atherton, California, where the median price of a house is $10,564,038.

Right behind Atherton in the number two spot is Sagopnack — median price $7,416,538 — one of 26 Long Island ZIPS to make the cut.

The Island’s 11964 ZIP moved up 60 notches and about $210,000 from Forbes’ 2014 top 500.