Ladies Bowling: Donna does it again

BY CARA LORIZ

Last week we celebrated Donna Cass’s winning a triple crown — her third time this season to earn Bowler of the Week honors. Well, she has done it again. She more than outbowled the Week 14 competition. She set the high scores for the season, and not just by a little. We’ll have to look in the record books to see how these numbers stack up against the Legion greats.

When the Fabulous Five met the beleaguered Guttersnipes last week, Donna scored a 186 in game 1, a 197 in game 2 and a 156 in game 3. Most bowlers do a happy dance when they break 150, but Donna has raised the bar. Her 197 is the high game score and her series total of 539 is the highest of anyone’s this season — a whopping 116 pins over her series average. With the lowest handicap in the league, she still managed to set a new mark for high handicap series at 644. What more can we say — someone get that woman a tiara!

My poor Guttersnipes must have been awed by the Divine Donna, as they persevered but with just a handful of marks between the lot of them. Robin Anderson bowled two 12-pin over-average games, and Mary Dudley enjoyed a couple of pin-laden 10th frames, but that was no match for the juggernaut that Donna and company delivered.

After knocking down a modest eight pins in the first frame, Donna bagged a turkey, followed by four spares, and added a strike in the 10th to close game 1. Fab Five teammate Jackie Brewer started hot in game 2, throwing three strikes in a row out of the gate for her own turkey.

But then it was all Donna as her five strikes and four spares were interrupted by just one 9-pin frame, and she closed her spare on 10 with an extra strike. Jackie picked up the pace again in game 3, blasting four strikes and picking up three spares to outscore Donna with her 168. The Fabulous Five took all 11 points and moved into third place for the first time in many moons, taking the Odd Balls’ spot while they have the bye.

The top two teams took to the lanes in the week’s second match. Paints Captain Ginny Gibbs made a strong showing with seven marks for a 151 score. The Chicks’ Jules Best and Sharon Wicks were spare happy in the first three frames, and Sharon got back into the groove by the 7th, hitting two spares and a strike in the last four frames for a 138. The Chicks all bowled over their averages and took game 1 by 32 pins.

Paint Linda Springer turned up the heat in game 2, closing seven consecutive frames and scoring a 163. Phyllis Power followed with a solid 144. Sharon put down the most pins for the Chicks, but her coop-mates cooled off and the Paints won game 2.

Chick Wicks really found her zone in game 3 — she captured the second emu of the season with four strikes in a row on frames 3 through 6 and finished with a sweet 162 (that’s 48 pins over average). Linda and Phyllis once again led the scoring for the Paints, with Linda bagging a turkey on frames 8 through 10 to close the match. The Paints won game 3 and took 7 of 11 points from the Chicks to stretch their league lead by a few more points.

Week 14 STANDINGS

Team Won Lost Total Pins

Paint by Numbers 75 46 22234

Mama P’s Chicks 69 52 22845

Fabulous Five 65 67 23264

Odd Balls 63 58 22919

Guttersnipes 36 85 22594