Island’s calendar: January 21-29

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., January 23; 11 a.m., January 30, Shelter Island Library.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Story Time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

3D printing workshop, Tuesdays, 3 p.m. and Saturdays, 12 noon (except Jan. 30), Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

Origami Club, for adults, 12 noon, Shelter Island Library.

Look insta-glamorous, cell phone photo workshop, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Library.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

WiiU for teens, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Library.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23

Winter book club starts, for adults. Sign up at front desk, Shelter Island Library. Free.

3D printing workshop, learn how to design personalized printables, 12 noon, Shelter Island Library.

Scherenschnitte, German folk art paper cutting with Rachel Foster, for adults, 1 p.m. Shelter Island Library.

PMP alumni recital, violinist Randall Goosby accompanied by pianist John Root, 5 p.m., Clark Arts Center. $25 per person; free for kids 18 and under. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for tickets.

Full Moon Walk, 1.5 mile Red Trail, Mashomack Preserve, 7 to 8:30 p.m. All ages welcome; children should be accompanied by an adult. Donations appreciated. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

“Happygram,” documentary about breast cancer detection, 7:30 p.m., Shelter Island School auditorium. Free.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

“PMP Family Music and Fun,” classical music, snacks and activities for children and families, Clark Arts Center, 12:30 p.m. Free; reservations requested.

Works in Progress concert, PMP students and alumni, Clark Arts Center, 2:30 p.m. Free; no reservations required, first-come, first-served. 212-877-5045.

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

Zumba, with Melanie, first class, 5:30 p.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

3D printing workshop, learn how to design personalized printables. 3 p.m. Shelter Island Libary.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27

Graphic novel book club, for teens, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Library.

Celebrity Chef, Maria of Maria’s Kitchen, 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Menu includes chips, salsa and guacamole, chicken fajitas, rice and beans and churros. $30 per person. Call 749-0805 to reserve.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28

Lego club, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Library book club, 7 p.m. “The Art Forger” by B.A. Shapiro, Shelter Island Library.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29

Anime club for teens, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Library.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Small Mercies” with author Eddie Joyce, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

January 21: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

January 25: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse.

January 26: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

January 29: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.