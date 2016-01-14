Island calendar: January 14-22

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from January 14 to 21.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., January 23; 11 a.m., January 16 and 30, Shelter Island Library.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Story Time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

3D printing workshop, Tuesdays, 3 p.m. and Saturdays, 12 noon (except Jan. 30), Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14

Lego club, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Repeats throughout January.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15

Anime club for teens, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Repeats on January 29.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16

Bi-lingual storytime, 10:30 a.m, Shelter Island Library. Repeats on January 30.

Coffee and coloring, 2 p.m. Shelter Island Library.

Bluegrass concert, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, 7:30 p.m., fiddler Dan Skabeikis and guitarist Bruce McDonald will open the show, Shelter Island School auditorium. Sold out: waitlist only, 749-0626.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

NY Islanders game vs. Vancouver Canucks, 4 p.m. game, meet at North Ferry terminal at 1 p.m. $65 per person includes bus. Call Garth at 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19

Movies at the library, “Tea with Mussolini,” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

Ladies auxiliary meeting, American Legion, 7 p.m. Collecting and packaging toiletries for women vets; accepting monetary donations. All members urged to attend. Call Pam Jackson at 965-0860.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

Origami Club, for adults, 12 noon, Shelter Island Library.

Look insta-glamorous, cell phone photo workshop, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Library.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

WiiU for teens, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Library.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

January 16: Library annual meeting, 10 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

January 19: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

January 20: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.

January 21: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.