Island calendar: January 14-22
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from January 14 to 21.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.
Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., January 23; 11 a.m., January 16 and 30, Shelter Island Library.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Toddler Story Time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
3D printing workshop, Tuesdays, 3 p.m. and Saturdays, 12 noon (except Jan. 30), Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.
Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, JANUARY 14
Lego club, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Repeats throughout January.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 15
Anime club for teens, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Repeats on January 29.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 16
Bi-lingual storytime, 10:30 a.m, Shelter Island Library. Repeats on January 30.
Coffee and coloring, 2 p.m. Shelter Island Library.
Bluegrass concert, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, 7:30 p.m., fiddler Dan Skabeikis and guitarist Bruce McDonald will open the show, Shelter Island School auditorium. Sold out: waitlist only, 749-0626.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 17
NY Islanders game vs. Vancouver Canucks, 4 p.m. game, meet at North Ferry terminal at 1 p.m. $65 per person includes bus. Call Garth at 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 19
Movies at the library, “Tea with Mussolini,” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20
Ladies auxiliary meeting, American Legion, 7 p.m. Collecting and packaging toiletries for women vets; accepting monetary donations. All members urged to attend. Call Pam Jackson at 965-0860.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 21
Origami Club, for adults, 12 noon, Shelter Island Library.
Look insta-glamorous, cell phone photo workshop, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Library.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 22
WiiU for teens, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Library.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
January 16: Library annual meeting, 10 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
January 19: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
January 20: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.
January 21: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.