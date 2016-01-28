Is Schmidt’s really for sale?

A year after posting a sign on his window that Schmidt’s Market was for sale, Dennis Schmidt ultimately settled in for another year. Just a year later, a similar sign appears on the window — “Business For Sale!! Fixtures Included!! Make Offer! Cheap!!”

Mr. Schmidt has not returned several calls for calls for comment.

An employee at Schmidt’s Market in Southampton said Thursday morning that Mr. Schmidt was unavailable and wouldn’t be commenting on the status of the Shelter Island market.

The Shelter Island market’s landlord, Dan Calabro, said he had no knowledge of the latest sign, but that it’s not resulting from a landlord/tenant dispute.

“He seems to be a very nice guy,” Mr. Calabro said about Mr. Schmidt, noting that the lease is not up and by contract, there’s no move to increase the rental amount.

The two men were engaged in talks about the lease in late 2014, but Mr. Schmidt would only say then that he hoped an agreement could be reached.

There was an issue, since resolved, with the town over a septic system that had to be upgraded at the market in order to receive a certificate of occupancy.

This year, rumors have abounded that Mr. Schmidt was considering relocating to another Island property, but the Reporter has been unable to confirm that information.

j.lane@sireporter.com