House fire on Penny’s Path, three occupants escape injuries

The Shelter Island Fire Department extinguished a house on fire on Penny’s Path this afternoon.

Three occupants of the residence escaped without injuries, according to the Shelter Island Police Department, which responded to the incident along with Emergency Medical Services.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg.

Sgt. Thilberg said the point of origin for the fire was a gasoline-powered generator being operated by one of the residents. The blaze was “fully involved” when first responders arrived on the scene.

It took the better part of two hours to bring the fire under control, Sgt. Thilberg said.

The Greenport and Sag Harbor fire departments also assisted in putting out the blaze.

Highway Department Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said crews were out on Island Roads tonight, having cleared all major thoroughfares twice.

There was one truck breakdown in the Hay Beach area.

Mr. Card emphasized again the need for residents to stay inside and off the roads for the duration of the storm.