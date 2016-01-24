Governor lifts travel ban; drivers asked to use caution

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s travel ban ended at 7 a.m., but drivers on Shelter Island are being asked to use extreme caution.

The storm, which dropped anywhere from 8-to-12 inches of snow on the Island Saturday, has led to continued hazardous driving conditions.

Governor Cuomo, who is due to address the media again at 9:45 a.m., said the Long Island Railroad is expected to announce when it will resume service by around 6 a.m.

“The travel ban issued earlier allowed emergency teams to make significant progress in clearing the roads,” Governor Cuomo said at a Saturday night press conference. “As crews continue to respond to the storm and the severity of weather conditions decrease, we are lifting the travel ban so New Yorkers can resume their daily routines. Public safety is of paramount importance and we encourage New Yorkers to continue exercising caution while traveling.”

PSEG said it restored service to more than 25,000 Long Island customers affected by outages Saturday. No outages remain on the Island.

While the snow has stopped, temperatures are expected to remain below freezing Sunday with a high of 32 degrees forecast for the area.