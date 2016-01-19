Going out in style: Rick Osmer coaches last junior high game — a victory

It’s the end of the season for the Shelter Island School junior high boys basketball team and the end of an era for a coach.

Coach Rick Osmer, whistle and clipboard in hand, has been on the sidelines for 35 years — 25 at Shelter Island. During that time he’s guided and developed every class of athlete from junior high basketball players to collegiate soccer players.

The Thursday, January 14 boys basketball game, win over Montauk, who had beaten Shelter Island twice previously this season, was a great way to send him off.

Coach Osmer’s philosophy was to teach fundamental basketball skills and for the team to show improvement. As a junior high sports team, all athletes would receive relatively equal playing time, and the goal was to learn while having fun. At the younger ages, kids are just learning skills and wins and losses are not a factor when determining the success of a season. Learning to enjoy a sport and seeing improvement is the bottom line.

And improve they did. With only one 8th grader on the roster, but playing teams who were an even mix of 7th and 8th graders, the Island was initially at a disadvantage. But as players gained knowledge, skills and confidence the tide began to change.

Nine athletes comprised the team: Keith Taplin, the sole 8th grader, was the team captain. His several years of CYO experience showed and his leadership helped the younger players, especially those new to the sport.

Junior Gil was one of the team’s point guards as well as the high scorer for team, averaging 12 points per game. Jason Green helped the team as a good outside shooter. Bradley Batten also made his mark as a good outside shooter and Wyatt Congdon showed improvement throughout season.

Tyler Gulluscio used his fitness gained from his cross country season to be a hustler on the court.

He was a good defender and smart player.

James Lupo was brand new to basketball but showed improvement and willingness to learn throughout the season. Nicholas Mamisashuili was a speedy point guard; one of the team’s best ball handlers, he also was a good defender.

Brendon Velasquez joined the team a little later in the season and quickly established himself as the top rebounder. Coach Osmer noted that Velasquez was the most improved player on the team, increasing his fitness and making a big difference in the final scores, especially in the latter portion of the season.

The team beat the Ross School both times they met, but had lost to Montauk twice before beating them at the last home game by 6 points. Against Springs, the first meeting was a 35 point loss, but the second games was far closer, only losing by 6. The team’s overall improvement was the reason, with Osmer calling Velasquez’s rebounding “the X factor.”

Director of Athletics Todd Gulluscio and Superintendent Len Skuggevik were both at the Montauk game. Mr. Gulluscio presented Coach Osmer with a commemorative basketball and acknowledged his long career. “We are appreciative of the 25 years of coaching that Rick has provided for the students of the district,” he said. “His team was honored to be a part of his last game and their pride in their coach’s milestone was evident throughout the evening. I couldn’t be happier as a colleague and a parent to see the enjoyment for the game that Rick and his team displayed.”

Improvement and having fun — a winning combination — and the smiles on the coach’s and boys’ faces as they finished their season with a win on their home court said it all.