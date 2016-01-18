A frosting for sunrise

The Island had its first snowfall of the season last night, less than an inch, but just enough to give everything a fine dusting.

The National Weather Service forecasts that today, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there’s a chance of more snow, with no appreciable accumulation — a possible maximum of about an inch.

It will be a partly sunny day and cold, with a steady temperature of around 28 degrees. The west wind at 17 to 22 mph will make Monday feel more like 10 to 15 degrees.