First responders on scene of a house fire in blizzard

At about 2 p.m. Highway Department Superintendent Jay Card Jr. reported that there was a house fire on Penny’s Path in the midst of the blizzard.

Highway crews were active at the scene to assist in clearing roads for first responders.

Mr. Card cautioned everyone to say off the roads. “We don’t want any onlookers,” he said, adding that his information was that the fire “was fully involved.”

The snow was “wet, packing” snow, which made driving treacherous.

Highway crews worked all morning and now some were taking a rest before heading back out to work on what was shaping up to be an all-nighter, Mr. Card said.

PSEG reported that 600 customers had lost power on the Island around noon but that most had been restored to electricity within an hour.

At about 2 p.m. Code Red — a web-based emergency notification service system for residents — was activated by Supervisor Jim Dougherty. The message was sent out via email, phone calls and tests.

“We are in the midst of a heavy storm,” Mr. Dougherty said. “Our Emergency Management Team is meeting regularly and coping well – Police, Highway, volunteer firemen, EMS and many others. A Blizzard Warning and a Coastal Flood Advisory issued by the National Weather Service continues for our area. Traveling on Saturday will be extremely dangerous due to heavy snowfall and strong winds with whiteout conditions occurring. Power outages are possible due to the strong winds. The recycling Center is closed for garbage and recycling. During this period you should not drive your car on our roads and should keep vehicles parked off the roads. In case of an emergency, dial 911 or call our Police Department at 749-0600. To report power outages, call PSEG at 1 800-490-0075. ”

The National Weather Service increased its predicted snowfall total for Long Island yet again at 11 a.m., foreseeing anywhere from 18 to 24 inches of snow.

The East End is still expected to get less than the western part of Long Island, however “widespread blizzard conditions” are still likely.