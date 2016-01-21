Felony DWI arrest tops Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Kathleen Rafferty, 48, of East Hampton was driving on North Ferry Road on Friday, January 15 when she was stopped by police for failure to signal, to keep right and to stay in lane. She was subsequently arrested at about 8 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with a BAC level of .18 or more.

Ms. Rafferty was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court in front of Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt. She was released on $1,000 bail and issued an appearance ticket for a later court date. Her vehicle was seized in accordance with Suffolk County’s DWI seizure law.

On Saturday, January 16 at about 5:40 p.m., Katherine Franzoni, 33, of Shelter Island was stopped for failure to stay in lane and having an unauthorized window sticker. Police noticed a strong odor of marijuana while approaching the vehicle, which led to a search. Ms. Franzoni was subsequently arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.

She was processed at police headquarters and released on $100 station house bail.

SUMMONSES

Louis A. Nees, 29, of Orlando, Florida was ticketed on South Ferry Road on January 18 for operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended or revoked.

Also on the 18th, John P. Coviello, 31, of New York City was stopped on New York Avenue for the same offense — driving with a suspended or revoked registration.

ACCIDENTS

Kathleen M. Richards of Shelter Island was backing into a parking spot on Summerfield Place on January 14 when she hit a parked car owned by Patricia M. Lutkins of Shelter Island. Damage to the driver’s-side front fender and headlight of Ms. Lutkins vehicle was estimated at over $1,000.

On January 17, Jean McClintock of Shelter Island was driving northbound on South Ferry Road when a deer ran into the front quarter panel of her vehicle, causing damage estimated at over $1,000. The deer was killed in the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted D.A.R.E. programs for 7th and 5th graders at the Shelter Island School on January 12 and 14 respectively.

A caller reported hunters walking on the roadways in Hay Beach on January 12; police checked and found they were tracking an injured deer.

Police investigated a case of grand larceny in South Ferry Hills on January 12.

Also on January 12, police were told about missing items that were taken from a Center caller. The person was referred to the East Hampton Police Department, which has jurisdiction over the incident.

A caller told police that a vehicle, with its right rear brake light out, was being driven erratically in the Center on January 13. The vehicle was gone when police responded.

On January 14, a caller reported an unlawful entry into a Cartwright residence.

A caller complained about being blocked in by a vehicle in Menantic on January 14. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.

Police received a report on January 15 about gunshots in the area of Silver Beach. Police determined that the gunshots were a result of duck hunting off the shores of North Haven.

Responding to a call from a Center resident on January 16, police put down an injured deer.

A caller told police on January 16 that a turkey had been hit by a vehicle in the Center and was probably dead. The Highway Department was notified.

A caller told police on January 16 that youths were climbing in an area under construction in the Center. Police responded but no one was there.

Police were advised on January 17 that an ATV was being operated at a high rate of speed in Dering Harbor. Police located the youths who were riding the ATV on private property.

Police were told about an injured deer on the front lawn of a Hay Beach residence on January 17. The deer was gone and the area canvassed with negative results.

A caller reported that a dog in the Center was left out in the snow on January 17. Police spoke to the owner who had taken the dog inside.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in West Neck on January 18.

Three automatic alarms were set off at residences during the week. A caretaker was notified about a burglary alarm in the Center on January 12; the premises were secure.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the Center on January 13; no trace of CO was found.

The SIFD also answered a fire alarm in Hay Beach on January 18. Chief Sulahian declared it was a false alarm, set off by construction workers on the premises.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 12, 16 and 18.