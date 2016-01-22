Update: Crash brings down live wires, blocks Midway Road

Update: At 3:10 p.m. PSEG reported 18 customers on Shelter Island were without power.

An SUV traveling south on Midway Road just north of Smith Street shortly before 11 a.m. today struck a pole bringing down live electrical wires. The hot wires kept rescue workers at bay for more than an hour waiting for PSEG to respond and shut down power.

Shelter Island police and firefighters responded and for a short period, an ambulance was at the site. Details are still sketchy at this point. Midway Road was shut down by fire trucks for about two blocks awaiting the power shutdown.