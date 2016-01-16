Codger column: Shelter Island, the movie

Jim Dougherty’s fifth coronation last week was buoyant, evoking the victorious optimism of his first, in 2008, which also seemed to many a fresh start in Shelter Island politics. Papa Jim not only won back his post as supervisor with a landslide, but brought in a Democratic majority. On paper, at least, he had a Town Board in sync with his visions.

Which is why Codger began imagining during the swearing-in ceremony that he was on the set of a brand-new movie or TV series, a show that has yet to be criticized, analyzed, recapped or knee-capped. Codger knows the unspoiled joys that only exist at the very start, when the future is filled with Emmys and Golden Globes and Oscars — no rotten tomatoes.

Maybe it was also that the Academy Award nominations were announced Thursday that compelled Codger to begin casting the new production. At first, it might only be a Channel 22 presentation, Chris Tehan at the helm, but there should be nothing less than Oscar-worthy actors in the principal parts. No one who hasn’t at least been nominated.

For a multi-faceted personality such as Jim Dougherty — genial, brusque, magisterial, zany, sardonic — only the most celebrated male actor of our time would serve. No male actor has been nominated for more Oscars (12) than Jack Nicholson. He won three (“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “As Good as It Gets” and “Terms of Endearment”) and should have for “The Departed,” “Chinatown,” and “Five Easy Pieces,” all of which were preparation for playing Papa Jim.

Another role that practically cast itself was Helen Mirren as Chris Lewis. An incumbent board member, Lewis’ calm, wryly witty, down-to-earth approach to public matters helps to ground the political process. Think of Chris Lewis as evoking Dame Helen’s Oscar-winning performance as Queen Elizabeth II.

Returning to the Board for a second term after a big victory was Paul Shepherd, independent in party and spirit. Codger thought of the actor Michael Keaton, whose energy and range — from the head-spinning madness of “Beetlejuice,” the earnestness of “Spotlight,” the darkness of “Batman,” the ambition of “Birdman” — invokes Shepherd’s alert intensity.

Jim Colligan, who won his first term on the board, replacing Peter Reich, who chose not to run again, emphasized his command experience during his campaign. Colligan was a long-time coach and athletic director, and he’s a retired Amy reserve colonel. Kevin Costner’s roles as “Wyatt Earp,” Eliot Ness in “The Untouchables,” and a cavalry officer in “Dances with Wolves” qualifies him to play a confident alpha with a strong voice and bearing.

Mary Dudley, who was appointed for a one-year term to replace Ed Brown, is the mystery of the new board, a recent arrival to the Rock who has said she has no personal agenda and will listen to everyone. No wonder Codger cast the most distinguished female thespian of our time, Meryl Streep, nominated for a record 19 Oscars (she won three). Streep is famous for her “chameleonic approach,” different in every role, as “The Iron Lady” Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the whistleblower Karen Silkwood or the madcap “Mamma Mia.” She’ll be ready to play any Dudley that emerges.

Among the supporting roles will be Jay Card (Tom Hanks), struggling with the infrastructure as Highway Superintendent /Public Works Commissioner and Emory Breiner (Benedict Cumberbatch), a Planning Board stalwart recently defeated in his council bid but still pushing his message that mansions, even on fragile land, pay the taxes that support lesser houses.

Also in the cast, look for scene-stealing turns from Assessors Quinn Karpeh (Will Smith) and BJ Ianfolla (Julianne Moore ), returning Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio (Charlize Theron) and Peter Vielbeg (Harrison Ford), reappointed as bay constable.

There is no script yet and performances may turn out to be improvisational. Codger thinks the key will be focusing on dramatic areas of conflict among the politicians and how they work it out.

Plotlines became apparent right after the swearing-in ceremony, during the very first board meeting.

When Colligan (Costner) earnestly suggested that the Shelter Island Association (SIA), a group of neighborhood leaders, be invited to share its concerns in a joint meeting with the board, Shepherd (Keaton), sighed theatrically. Pressed by Colligan, Shepherd proclaimed himself on his new term’s “first suicide mission.” He questioned whether the SIA spoke for most Islanders.

He added that it had “never … had a problem expressing itself,” which also seemed directed at Colligan.

Later, when Colligan brought up building “big homes in sensitive areas,” Shepherd wondered if the heightened “sensitivity” to land use was really about protecting the environment or “showing rich people who’s boss?”

Dougherty (Nicholson) seemed unusually mellow through the meeting, a warm-up for fireworks to come? Lewis (Mirren)seemed watchful.

Dudley (Streep) managed to retain her mystery. Just before the board moved into executive session, kicking the public out, Papa Jim asked for closing thoughts. Dudley said she had nothing she wanted to say at the moment, but many ideas were swirling in her head.

Codger can’t wait.