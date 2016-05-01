Check that: Sweet Tomato’s not for sale

When is an offer not an offer?

When Sweet Tomato’s owner Mary Rando says that despite an advertisement appearing in the Reporter on December 24, the family will reopen the popular restaurant in May. The advertisement was placed by Corcoran and listing associate broker Peter McCracken. A photo in the ad showed a picture of Sweet Tomato’s and indicated that the asking price was $1.75 million.

Tuesday morning, Mr. McCracken referred any questions about the listing to Ms. Rando.

Later that day, following a call from Ms. Rando to the Reporter denying plans to sell, Mr. McCracken confirmed that Sweet Tomato’s is not for sale and that the ad should not have been placed.

j.lane@sireporter.com