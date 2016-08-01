Bluegrass coming back to Shelter Island

There are a still a few dozen seats left for Sylvester Manor’s presentation of the award-winning bluegrass band, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, to be held at the Shelter Island School auditorium on Saturday, January 16 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is co-sponsored by the Town of Shelter Island.

FSDK’s recording “Cold Spell” received a Grammy nomination in 2015 for Best Bluegrass Album. The group has dominated the Washington DC area music awards (Wammies) for the last four years.

Frank Solivan is also involved in a solo project with some of the biggest names in bluegrass, including Sam Bush, John Cowan, Del and Ronnie McCoury and Rob Ickes, set for release by Compass Records on March 4.

Local fiddler Dan Skabeikis and finger-style guitarist Bruce McDonald will open the show.

For tickets, call 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.