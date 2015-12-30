Year in Review: Ed Brown looks back

To say that Councilman Ed Brown played his cards close to the vest might be an understatement.

A Town Board colleague was speaking with friends of Mr. Brown and his wife, Cheryl, about a meal they had with the Browns on an August evening. Less than 24 hours later, Mr. Brown surprised everyone by announcing he would resign his seat.

“He didn’t mention a word about resigning” at dinner with his friends, the colleague said.

He told his fellow board members — in executive session — after the August 25 public work session that he was bowing out with two years left in his term effective December 31 “for personal reasons.”

Mr. Brown didn’t expand on his motivations to leave office after serving 15 years on the Town Board. But to scotch rumors running around town immediately after the announcement, he wanted it known that he and Cheryl were in fine health.

“I’ll be continuing in real estate sales, property management and keeping my options open,” Mr. Brown said.

Looking to the future, Mr. Brown sees “a tremendous opportunity in front of us” by aligning with other East End towns to distribute funds for wastewater treatment. He also is on board with a plan to take a portion of Community Preservation Fund money to use for clean water issues. The CPF is a program that takes 2 percent of real estate transfers and, at present, is used solely to purchase and maintain open space acquisitions.

Like many residents, Mr. Brown sees change coming and not all of it is good. “One of the Island’s biggest strengths is its diversity and how it can come together to help with community projects, individuals or families in need,” he said. “I wouldn’t like to see big ideas with large expenditures … turn our jewel of an Island into an elitist private club between two ferries.”

He’ll stay active in public affairs, he said, and won’t be a stranger to Town Hall. “I won’t be driving by throwing hand grenades, but you might see me stopping by,” Mr. Brown said.