Year in Review: Boys basketball team fought the good fight

The 2014-15 Shelter Island School varsity boys basketball team’s season ended in front of their hometown fans, which was appropriate for the support the Island gave this feisty, never-say-die squad.

Fighting hard, the Indians took the Pierson Whalers to overtime in the early February contest, before falling to the more powerful team. The heartbreaking loss meant the Island boys missed the playoffs and posted a league record of 7-9.

The Suffolk County Coaches Association honored three members of the team for the season, Sawyer Clark, Billy Boeklen and Tristan Wissemann.

Wissemann received his second All-Conference Award, gaining recognition as one of the best players in the region. He had scored 800 points in two years of varsity conference play, and was one of the top scorers on Long Island, averaging 24 points per game last season.

Clark was selected for the All-Academic Team and Boeklen was recognized with All-League honors.

Both Wissemann and Boeklen are back on the court this year for the Indians, leading the team to what is shaping up to be a successful 2015-16 campaign.