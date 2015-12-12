If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

We heard from several people who knew, as Marijane Card wrote, that last week’s mystery photo (inset) was a “retired buoy — I live in Texas so I’m guessing.”

Almost-impossible-to-fool Tom Speeches was correct, identifying the buoy as “marking the lovely home of some great folks, Toni and Larry Landry on Clinton Avenue,” and Jim Preston, responding on the Reporter’s Facebook page, also was right on the money.

Jean Brechter agreed that the home is lovely and the folks are great — they’re her daughter and son-in-law.

Art Barnett III identified the location where the buoy rests, but was a bit obscure, adding, “Where I hate ‘standing’ on Clinton Avenue.”

Capt. C. Stone, as is only right, described the photo as representing “a lighted nun buoy 10. The only place that should be is to your west as you cross to/from Greenport. There is another red nun buoy in Coecles Harbor but I believe that one is unlit.”

Which should be the final word on last week’s What is that?