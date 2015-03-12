Weekly calendar: Dec. 3-10

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, December 3 to Thursday, December 10.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Anime Club, for young adults, library. Meets Saturday, December 12 at 2 p.m. and Friday, December 18 at 3 p.m.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Lego Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m. Call 749-0042 for dates.

Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Story Time, Tuesdays, 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

Science Fair, Shelter Island School, exhibits open to the public, 6:30 p.m., awards, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

St. Nicholas Day Fair, St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cookie Walk, raffle,silent auction and homemade lunches. Kids crafts at 11 a.m., visit with St. Nick, 12 noon.

Holiday Craft Fair, local artists, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Tree of Lights Ceremony, East End Hospice, in front of library, 2:30 p.m. Call Chrissy at 288-7080 to dedicate an ornament.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

Holiday Open House, Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m. Santa, student art show, arts and crafts activities, Patricia Shillingburg signing books, Island Folk performing, refreshments. Drop off gifts for Giving Tree.

Menorah Lighting, sponsored by Chabad North Haven in the Hamptons, 4:30 p.m., front lawn of Police Headquarters.

“A Christmas Carol,” dramatic reading by Jenifer Maxon, Ram’s Head Inn, 5 p.m. Benefits Island Gift of Life. RSVP to 749-0811.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

Holiday Greens Workshop, Garden Club of Shelter Island, St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 10 a.m. Free.

Pasta dinner, commemorating Pearl Harbor, American Legion, $15 per person. Everyone welcome. Call 749-1180 as soon as possible to reserve.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

Celebrity Chef Tom Hashagen, 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. On the menu: cream of cauliflower soup with croutons, roast stuffed loin of pork in a demi-glace, sweet potato and parsnip purée, baby spinach with shiitake mushrooms and profiteroles and peppermint ganache.

$30 per person. Call 749-0805 to reserve.

Movies at the Library, “Heat and Dust,” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9

Winter Concert, Shelter Island School auditorium, grades 8 to 12, 7:30 p.m. Free.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

Winter Concert, Shelter Island School auditorium, grades K to 7, 7 p.m. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

December 4: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

December 7: Water Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

December 8: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m,

December 8: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

December 8: Shelter Island Fire Department annual meeting, 6 p.m. Center firehouse

December 8: Planning Board, 7:30 p.m.