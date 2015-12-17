Weekly calendar: Dec. 17-24

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, December 17 to Thursday, December 24:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Anime Club, for young adults, library. Meets December 18, 3 p.m.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Story Time, Tuesdays, 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17

Origami Club, for adults, Shelter Island Library, 12 noon.

Lego Club, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Chamber of Commerce Holiday Party, 6 to 8 p.m., Red Maple at the Chequit. Appetizers served, cash bar. RSVP to Ashley Knight at ashleysicc@gmail.com.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18

Student Council Movie Night, “Home Alone,” 6 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School auditorium, for parents and kids 11 and under. $8 per person, $15 for two; includes ice cream social in cafeteria following movie. Purchase tickets at the door.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19

Holiday Extravaganza, story read by Mollie Numark, crafts, refreshments and visit from Santa, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Spiderman visits Jack’s Marine, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20

Visit with Santa, Shelter Island Fire Department, Heights firehouse, 1 p.m. Gifts for kids age 8 and under.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21

Longest Night of the Year Service, Presbyterian Church, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23

Candy Houses, library, 3 p.m.

PBA Community Caroling, police headquarters, 5 p.m.

Artists Reception, for Taylor’s Island Plein Air painters, Town Hall meeting room, 2 p.m.. Free.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24

Children’s Nativity Pageant, Our Lady of the Isle Church, 4 p.m.

Music of Christmas, string quartet and soloists, St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.

Family Service, Presbyterian Church, 5 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

December 17: Green Options Committee, 12 noon.

December 19: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

December 21: Conservation Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

December 24 and 25: All Town buildings closed.

January 1: All Town buildings closed.