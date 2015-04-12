Tree removal closes New York Avenue

New York Avenue will continue to be closed, probably into the beginning of next week, so a PSEG-LI crew can cut back two sickly silver maple trees without disturbing electrical wiring, according to Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager, Stella Lagudis. That part of the project was to have been completed this week, but rain interrupted progress, she said.

Once PSEG completes its work, the road will be reopened and then closed again when the HPOC brings in a private arborist to remove what’s left of the trees, Ms. Lagudis said.

She said she hated to have to have the trees removed, but they were too sick to survive.

“It’s more important that everyone’s safe,” Ms. Lagudis said about the road closing.

j.lane@sireporter.com