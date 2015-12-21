Traffic slowed on Route 114 for road work

Drivers headed north on Route 114 will encounter road work being undertaken by the New York State Department of Transportation from where North Ferry Road meets Winthrop Road down to Piccozzi’s Gas station on Bridge Street. Traffic headed to North Ferry or Shelter Island Heights is being rerouted along New York Avenue to avoid tie-ups.

Details of the project are unavailable from the State Department of Transportation, but signage indicates traffic flow will be interrupted today and Tuesday.

j.lane@sireporter.com