This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

“Dr. Zhivago,” directed by David Lean and starring Omar Sharif and Julie Christie, was released. The Astrodome opened in Houston, Texas, with the first event — a concert featuring Judy Garland and The Supremes.

The New York Times published the largest newspaper to date with its Sunday edition of 946 pages, all for the cost of 50 cents.

Irving Stone’s “Those Who Love,” a historical novel about John and Abigail Adams, was among the top selling books of the day.

And on Shelter Island …

50 YEARS AGO

Island auxiliary aids hospital equipment purchase

It was 50 years ago that Eastern Long Island Hospital was short on funds to purchase a much needed cardioscope that would enable doctors to “read” a patient’s heartbeat as well as listen to it.

The Shelter Island Branch of the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary stepped up to the plate, raising $1,200 through bridge games, silent auctions and even an auction of AT&T stock.

POSTSCRIPT: The Island auxiliary branch continues to raise funds to support Eastern Long Island Hospital.

30 YEARS AGO

Fire commissioners re-elected

Most years the election of fire commissioners tends to be a non-event with few voters casting ballots, no opposition and a walkover for incumbents. That was the case 30 years ago when 21 voters cast ballots re-electing Lou Price.

In the Heights, nine voters cast ballots that re-elected to another five-year term.

POSTSCRIPT: This month, voters re-elected Andy Reeve, who ran unopposed.

20 YEARS AGO

School board reviews standardized tests results

Assisted by Andrew Setzer of Eastern Suffolk BOCES, then guidance counselor Jean Cowen presented results to the Board of Education in 1995. While Mr. Setzer used words like “excellent” and “wonderful” to describe the test results, the Board of Education recognized areas where Island students were slipping.

They pointed to lower scores that year from the previous two years on fourth grade elementary science tests. Superintendent Lydia Axelrod said part of the Island’s drop resulted from advances made by other school districts in the same period of time.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, educators, particularly on the East End, have become very critical of standardized tests related to the Common Core Curriculum. They complain that students are spending too much time being tested; that teachers are teaching to the test; and that teacher evaluations partially linked to test results aren’t a fair measure of the job they are doing.

10 YEARS AGO

Committee created to save Taylor’s Island

After Mashomack Preserve Director Mike Laspia and The Nature Conservancy offered no objections to efforts to save Taylor’s Island, the Surozenski became co-chairs. Mr. Laspia and Supervisor-elect Alfred Kilb became members of the working group.

Plans called for the Highway Department to stabilize the building while the committee worked on plans for its restoration, finally putting to rest calls from some to demolish the cabin.

POSTSCRIPT: External renovations of the Smith-Taylor cabin were completed in the past year and ongoing renovations inside the cabin are taking place.

That includes creating a replica of a chandelier that once hung in the cabin. The work is being done by Richie Surozenski, Keith Clark and Steve Lenox to honor their fathers — Stanley Surozenski, Robert “Bucky” Clark and Stanley Lenox.

j.lane@sireporter.com