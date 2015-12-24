This Christmas, I remember Mimi

During this holiday season, it’s time to remember all those who have been a part of our lives and so I remember Mimi Brennan. Mimi made it a point to come to the Senior Center often. She brought goodies to the Silver Circle, she wrote articles for the Reporter and made countless phone calls to frail elderly residents who lived alone.

One day when she was making the calls, the phone rang at Margaret Gerolds’ house. She was a 90-year-old whose home was directly across from the Senior Center. There was no response. We became alarmed and together we decide to investigate.

Margaret trusted very few people and locked up tight every night: every window, every door was locked and nothing was left ajar. Fortunately, we managed to find one window opened just a crack and Mimi, who was the smaller of the two of us, climbed in.

We called out and heard a muffled cry for help. We found Margaret lying on the landing of a huge flight of stairs. She had fallen going up the stairs and was able to crawl to the landing. She had been there, unable to get up, for at least four or five hours.

Thanks to our Telephone Reassurance Program, we were able to come to her rescue. Mimi called Emergency Medical Services and Margaret was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

She emerged in perfect health and lived another four years with an aide from the Senior Services Office to keep her out of trouble.

Mimi has gone to heaven now, as have many of the other “angels” who helped make Shelter Island a safe and happy place to grow old. Heaven must be smiling.

Ms. Roberts is the head of the Senior Services Office.